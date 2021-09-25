S. Korea cases hit new high as govt plans how to live with Covid-19

SEOUL • South Korea has set a new high for daily Covid-19 cases at 2,434, breaking the previous record set last month, as the country grapples with a wave of infections that began in early July, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said yesterday.

The mortality rate and severe cases remain relatively low and steady at 0.82 per cent and 309 respectively, helped largely by vaccinations that prioritised older people at high risk of severe Covid-19, KDCA said when reporting figures for Thursday.

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum stressed the need for virus-prevention rules to be stricter as adherence could have been lax during this week's three-day holiday.

"If prevention measures are not managed stably, the gradual recovery to normal life will inevitably be delayed," Mr Kim told yesterday's Covid-19 response meeting.

The authorities have advised people returning from holiday to be tested even for the mildest Covid-19 symptoms, especially before going to work.

The daily caseloads may continue to surge and peak by next week as more people get tested after the break, Deputy Minister of Healthcare Policy Lee Ki-il told a briefing.

The government is drawing up a plan on how to live more normally with Covid-19, expecting 80 per cent of adults to be fully vaccinated by late next month.

The strategy will be implemented in phases to gradually ease restrictions, while masks will still be required at least in the initial stage.

Although the strategy will not immediately lift all prevention measures, South Korea - which struggled to get vaccine supplies initially - is now in a more comfortable position for the transition, President Moon Jae-in told reporters aboard South Korea's presidential jet yesterday.

"There is no problem at all with the amount of vaccines secured for this year," said Mr Moon.

SOUTH KOREA

295,132 Total number of Covid-19 infections.

2,434 Total number of deaths.

"The vaccine shipment got off to a slower start than other countries, which delayed the vaccination programme, but I believe by next month we will catch up and be a leading country by inoculation rate."

South Korea this week said it would donate more than one million doses of a Covid-19 vaccine to Vietnam next month in what would be the country's first direct cross-border sharing of its vaccine stockpile.

South Korea will remain under tough social distancing curbs until Oct 3, which include limited operating hours for cafes and restaurants and capping at two the number of people allowed at social gatherings after 6pm in Seoul.

Thursday's new cases bring total infections to 295,132, with 2,434 deaths.

South Korea has given 72.3 per cent of its 52 million population at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as at Thursday, and has fully inoculated nearly 44 per cent.

REUTERS