S. Korea builds 'container wards'

South Korea is converting shipping containers into temporary hospital wards and speeding up testing in order to fight an unabating third wave of the coronavirus.

As the total number of cases surged beyond 40,000, over 500 confirmed patients are waiting at home due to a shortage of hospital beds in Seoul and greater Seoul.

The country reported 682 new cases yesterday, including 646 local infections.

To ease the stress on the medical system, the Seoul city government decided to install 48 "container wards" at Seoul Medical Centre by yesterday and dispatch another 102 to provincial hospitals in the days ahead.

Noting that patients may face certain inconvenience if they are admitted to these makeshift wards, the authorities sought public understanding of the decision.

"But it is an unavoidable emergency situation," one official said, adding that the city government will enhance safety by installing surveillance cameras and restricting access by outsiders.

Erupting in winter, the third wave of infections is proving the toughest to curb as there are too many clusters popping up in different places - from nursing homes and restaurants to saunas and army units. This makes it hard for contact tracing to catch up.

The growing number of young, asymptomatic patients, as well as patients with unknown infection routes, is also worrying. One in five patients is unlinked.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun yesterday instructed health officials to enhance tracing capabilities and diversify testing methods.

In a meeting with a Covid-19 response team, he also appealed to private hospitals to "proactively cooperate" with the government to fight the virus, noting that public facilities are reaching their limit in treating critically ill patients.

Data showed that more than 80 per cent of hospital beds for infectious diseases are occupied and there were only three available beds left to treat serious cases in Seoul as at yesterday.

President Moon Jae-in on Monday ordered the government to dispatch "every available personnel" to support epidemiological investigations, extend testing capability and push for the use of antigen rapid tests that can produce results in 15 minutes, much shorter than the six hours required for the usual polymerase chain reaction tests.

Health officials have wasted no time in extending operation hours of public health centres that conduct virus testing and introducing antigen rapid tests at vulnerable facilities, such as nursing homes and eldercare hospitals.

The army has also said it will dispatch 362 officers from its special warfare command to public health centres in the capital area from today, to assist in epidemiological investigations.

Number of hospital beds available left to treat serious infectious disease cases in Seoul as at yesterday. More than 80 per cent of such beds in the country are occupied. > 150 Number of places where temporary testing sites will be set up - in areas where young people gather - in a bid to curb the spread among those in their 20s.

Starting next Monday, temporary testing sites will be set up at more than 150 places where young people gather in a bid to curb the spread among those in their 20s.

The authorities have also started allowing free testing and anonymous testing, in a bid to encourage more people to get tested whether or not they display symptoms or have come into contact with any confirmed patients.

These pre-emptive efforts will help detect more asymptomatic cases, said the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

It added that it can conduct up to 110,000 tests a day.

More than 24,700 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone.

About 72,700 people are waiting for test results. Eight more deaths were reported yesterday, raising the total to 564.