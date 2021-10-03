S. Korea broadband firm sues Netflix for costs

SEOUL • South Korean Internet service provider SK Broadband has sued Netflix for costs from increased network traffic and maintenance work because of a surge of viewers to the United States firm's content, an SK spokesman said on Friday.

The move comes after a Seoul court said Netflix should "reasonably" give something in return to the Internet service provider for network usage, and multiple South Korean lawmakers have spoken out against content providers who do not pay for network usage despite generating explosive traffic.

The popularity of the hit series Squid Game and other offerings has underscored Netflix's status as South Korea's second-largest data traffic generator after Google's YouTube, but the two are the only ones to not pay network usage fees, which other content providers such as Amazon, Apple and Facebook are paying, SK said.

Netflix's data traffic handled by SK jumped 24 times from May 2018 to 1.2 trillion bits of data processed per second as of last month, SK said, riding on the success of several Netflix productions from South Korea including Squid Game.

