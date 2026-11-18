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Russia’s Putin says he expects big potential benefit from meeting with Trump and Xi

SHENZHEN, China - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Nov 18 he expected a big potential benefit from his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Putin, who is due to meet Trump and Xi on Nov 19 , was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO summit 2026 in China’s southern technological and manufacturing hub of Shenzhen.

Citing what he said was a fragmented global economy and military-political risks, Putin said that partnership, rather than isolation, was needed, and that APEC provided a chance for a constructive exchange of views.

“I therefore expect big potential benefit from the upcoming trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and the United States, which is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit,” Putin told the summit. REUTERS