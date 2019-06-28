Russia's Putin says attempts to destroy WTO or lower its role counter-productive

OSAKA (REUTERS) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday (June 28) that attempts to lower the role of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) or to destroy it are counter-productive.

"This is clear that it (global trade) needs to be adopted to the present-day developments... We consider counter-productive any attempts to destroy WTO or to lower its role," Mr Putin said at a meeting of leaders from the BRICs countries on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

He added that the current situation in the global economy was worrying as global trade was feeling the effect of "protectionism, (and) politically motivated restrictions."