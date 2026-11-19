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Russia’s Putin in spotlight of APEC photos after decade of isolation

Chinese president Xi Jinping was flanked by the US and Russian presidents on the evening of Nov 18.

SHENZHEN, China – Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared in a “family photo” of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders for the first time in nine years, taking a central position alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump in a powerful rebuff of Western efforts to isolate him on the world stage.

Xi was flanked by the US and Russian presidents on the evening of Nov 18, with only his wife Peng Liyuan separating the Chinese leader from Putin.

The image of the three men side-by-side came hours before they were set to hold unprecedented talks on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China.

Family photos over the past decade have served to highlight Putin’s diplomatic isolation.

Russia was suspended indefinitely from what was then the Group of Eight in 2014 after his annexation of the Ukrainian territory of Crimea, making it the Group of Seven.

His full-scale invasion in 2022 deepened his alienation from other leaders.

Putin last appeared in an APEC family photo in 2017 in Vietnam.

An International Criminal Court arrest warrant has since curtailed Putin’s travel – even to countries like South Africa, which has good ties with Russia.

Xi has been instrumental in helping Putin remain on the diplomatic circuit, giving him a platform at major events such as a military parade in 2025 in Beijing.

While family photographs are ceremonial and have no great significance, they are a ritual designed to display unity among global leaders.

They often showcase geopolitical tensions, reflected primarily in who stands where. Sometimes they get scrapped altogether.

For 2026, leaders of the 21 APEC economies posed for two photos – assembling for a second snapshot on Nov 19 in roughly the same order, this time wearing matching red and blue scarves.

Both of 2026’s photos underscored a bitter spat between Japan and China. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who took a front row spot in 2025’s picture at the APEC summit in South Korea, was relegated to the back row – although a bright pink jacket helped her stand out.

Japanese diplomats had been worried ahead of the summit that Xi would snub Takaichi entirely, with ties in a deep freeze after her comment in 2025 that Japan could become involved in any invasion of Taiwan.

That did not happen.

Xi and his wife – a celebrated folk singer who rose to fame long before becoming China’s First Lady – both greeted Takaichi with a handshake and cordial smiles on Nov 18 as she arrived at the stage.

When leaders reassembled the following morning without spouses, Xi and Takaichi shook hands for roughly ten seconds as both parties smiled in what appeared to be a warm exchange.

Hours earlier, Xi, 73, had reminded Trump that China was a nation of “etiquette” as he met his 80-year-old American counterpart at the airport – a move that broke with nearly five decades of precedent.

That gesture was notable for coming in the same week Washington unveiled new curbs to plug three loopholes in America’s export controls on China.

While Beijing on Nov 17 had threatened “countermeasures” for that move, it seemed ties between the two men – who have appeared to show genuine fondness for each other over the years, with birthdays just one day apart – remained amicable. BLOOMBERG