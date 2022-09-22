Roots of controversy over state ceremony for ex-Japan PM

TOKYO - The state funeral for former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe has become a lightning rod for controversy.

But why has the Sept 27 funeral become such a hot-button issue?

Q How was Mr Abe assassinated?

A Mr Abe was shot dead on July 8 by a gunman in the Nara region as he campaigned for his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

His suspected murderer reportedly resented the Unification Church because his mother had made hefty donations to the sect, and he believed Mr Abe was linked to the group.

A private funeral for Mr Abe was held in Tokyo, attended by friends and family

Q Why a state funeral?

A Japan has held only one other state funeral for a former prime minister in the post-war period, that of Shigeru Yoshida in 1967.

But Mr Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister and the country's best-known politician, both at home and abroad.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said a state funeral will allow international leaders to offer condolences and show "Japan will not give in to violence".

Q What was the reaction?

A Controversy about the decision erupted quickly, with opposition politicians arguing Mr Kishida was overstepping his powers by approving the funeral. "There is no formal system in Japan that defines state funerals. So what the opposition says is that his government has to seek parliamentary approval after debate," University of Tokyo professor emeritus of international politics Yoshinobu Yamamoto told AFP.

Polls have shown opposition growing steadily. National broadcaster NHK found 38 per cent of respondents were against the plan in July, and by August that figure had grown to 57 per cent.

Q Why are people opposed?

A Prof Yamamoto said the funeral has become controversial for two main reasons: "questions around Kishida's decision-making... (and) the issues around the Unification Church and its links to the LDP."

After Mr Abe's death, the LDP revealed that around half its members had links to the controversial sect, whose followers are sometimes dubbed "Moonies" after the group's founder Sun Myung Moon.

Mr Kishida has vowed that the party will sever all links, but the revelations and renewed scrutiny of the church have dented his government's popularity.

Mr Abe was also far from universally popular in Japan, despite his record-breaking tenure. His nationalist views and persistent allegations that he was involved in cronyism engendered deep-seated antipathy towards him.

"He is seen as the nemesis" by some in Japan, said Reitaku University's political psychology professor Kazuhisa Kawakami.

Q Does cost play a role?

A The funeral will cost around 1.7 billion yen (S$16.7 million), according to the government. That is vastly more than the initial 250 million yen figure mooted by the government, which excluded costs for security and hosting foreign dignitaries.

"That didn't give a good impression in terms of transparency either," said Prof Yamamoto.

Mr Kishida has acknowledged the discontent over the funeral and answered questions during a televised special session of Parliament, but polls show he has done little to move the needle.

However, with invitations also sent out and security operations under way, "cancellation is not an option", Prof Yamamoto added.

AFP