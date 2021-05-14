Rolling blackouts implemented across Taiwan after power plant malfunction

Around 10 million households in Taiwan were hit by a series of rolling blackouts yesterday after a power plant malfunction in the southern port city of Kaohsiung.

Power across the island was fully restored around 8pm, said electricity provider Taiwan Power (TaiPower), which implemented the short-term outages in hour-long intervals across different districts as an emergency safety measure because four generators at Kaohsiung's Hsinta Power Plant tripped at 2.37pm yesterday.

The generators - two coal-fired and two fuelled by natural gas - tripped because an electrical grid at the plant had malfunctioned, preventing the facility from providing energy, said the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

President Tsai Ing-wen apologised at a briefing last night, saying that the power plants in Taiwan are operating as usual and can provide ample energy, but that the outage had been scheduled to protect the grids.

Premier Su Tseng-chang, too, posted an apology on his Facebook page, saying he has asked the state-owned TaiPower and the MOEA to review power grid distribution, maintenance and management to prevent such incidents in the future.

The blackouts came a day after Taiwan saw its highest-ever daily record of 16 local Covid-19 cases, news that led many people to stock up on canned goods, instant noodles and toilet paper.

Many were still standing in long lines at a chain supermarket in Taipei's Da-an district when the power went out. "Don't worry, the cashier machines are still working," said Ms Yang Yi-chin, 42, a cashier at the supermarket.

Down the street, many residents were standing outside their apartment buildings, fanning themselves with handheld fans.

When the power came back just after 6pm, hurrahs were heard echoing down the alley.

The blackouts affected many parts of Taiwan, including the capital Taipei, New Taipei City in the northern region, Taichung in the central region, and Tainan and Kaohsiung in the south. On the east coast, Yilan, Hualien and Taitung were also affected.

Tainan is home to a science park which houses facilities of firms like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker. Some TSMC facilities experienced a brief power dip, the company said.

Operations at ASE Technology Holding, the world's largest chip packaging and testing services provider, had been affected, the firm told Bloomberg, but the full impact was yet to be determined.

At a bar in Hualien city, co-owner Yang Meng-ta, 31, said: "Our bartender Wei is rushing to prepare all the ingredients in the dark before we open tonight."

While his bartender struggled with a flashlight in the afternoon, Mr Yang decided to push the opening time back to 8pm, as the government had promised that power would be back by then.

Large-scale blackouts in Taiwan usually occur due to natural disasters such as earthquakes or typhoons. In the past, it was because the island did not have enough backup power - between 1988 and 1996, blackouts happened nearly every year due to a lack of backup electricity.

Prior to yesterday's massive outage, the last major blackout Taiwan experienced was in August 2017, when six power generators tripped after natural gas pipes malfunctioned following a faulty repair job.

The island was also severely lacking in backup power at the time.

Premier Su reassured the people that Taiwan had enough backup power, but with unstable electrical grids, this could not be utilised.

The Tsai administration has been trying to phase out nuclear power plants since the President was first elected in 2016.

Mr Su noted that while solar-generated power took up a higher percentage than nuclear-generated power, the government will continue to work on improving electrical grids and replace coal-fired generators with natural gas, as well as promote the use of more solar-generated power "so Taiwan can provide energy in a more eco-friendly, stable manner".