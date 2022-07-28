Rocket debris set to crash to earth being closely tracked, says China

BEIJING • Debris from a Chinese rocket is set to crash to earth some time in the next few days, with the potential for wreckage to land across a wide swathe of the globe.

Part of a Long March 5B rocket that China launched at the weekend will make an uncontrolled re-entry around this coming Sunday, according to Aerospace Corp, a non-profit based in El Segundo, California, that receives US funding.

The possible debris field includes much of the United States, as well as Africa, Australia, Brazil, India and South-east Asia, according to Aerospace's predictions.

China is closely tracking remnants of the rocket and will release information on the situation in a timely manner, its Foreign Ministry said yesterday, amid concerns posed to populated areas.

It is an international practice to allow stages of rockets to burn upon re-entering earth's atmosphere, said ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian at a regular media briefing, when asked if China knows when and where the rocket debris could land.

It is understood that this type of rocket adopts a special technical design and most components will be ablated and destroyed during re-entry, with a very low probability of causing harm to aviation and on the ground, Mr Zhao said.

Concern over the re-entry and the impact it could have is being dismissed by China, with state-backed media saying the warnings are just "sour grapes" from people resentful of the country's development as a space power.

"The US is running out of ways to stop China's development in the aerospace sector, so smears and defamation became the only things left for it," the Global Times newspaper reported, citing Mr Song Zhongping, a television commentator who closely follows China's space programme.

Shanghai-based news site Guancha.cn said on Tuesday: "The US and Western media deliberately exaggerate and exaggerate the 'loss of control' of the Chinese rocket debris and the probability of personal injury caused by the rocket debris, obviously with bad intentions."

The descent of the booster, which weighs 25.4 tonnes, would be part of what critics say is a series of uncontrolled crashes that highlights the risks of China's escalating space race with the US.

"Due to the uncontrolled nature of its descent, there is a non-zero probability of the surviving debris landing in a populated area - over 88 per cent of the world's population lives under the re-entry's potential debris footprint," Aerospace said on Tuesday.

In May last year, pieces of another Long March rocket landed in the Indian Ocean, prompting concern that the Chinese space agency had lost control of it.

BLOOMBERG