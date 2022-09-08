Roads to quake's epicentre reopen; death toll rises to 74

BEIJING - China has reopened roads leading to the epicentre of Monday's 6.8-magnitude earthquake in the south-western province of Sichuan and traffic has resumed, the state media reported on Wednesday.

The death toll has risen to 74.

A total of 259 people were injured in the disaster and 26 remained missing as at Tuesday night, the official People's Daily reported.

The rescue headquarters of the Ganzi Tibetan autonomous prefecture said 40 were killed, 14 were missing and 170 were injured in Ganzi as at 9pm on Tuesday.

In the city of Ya'an, 34 were dead, 12 remained missing and 89 were injured as at late Tuesday, said the city's emergency management bureau.

The earthquake struck Luding county in Ganzi at 12.52pm on Monday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

The quake, which was the strongest to hit Sichuan province since 2017, destroyed numerous buildings and caused severe damage to power and water infrastructure as well as telecommunications.

Teams rushed to rescue stranded people, restore utilities and send emergency relief.

More than 21,000 people have been evacuated from areas prone to landslides or building collapse, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Rescuers are still scouring remote villages in the mountainous area in a race to find survivors of the earthquake.

"My head was stuck between the two columns, and my legs were sandwiched between the tables," said one woman who was trapped for nearly five hours under a collapsed hotel in the town of Moxi in Luding county, one of the worst-affected areas.

"I could only lie in one position, resigned to my fate.

"I don't know who saved me," she said, adding that she had worried for her children and whether their school building had collapsed.

"I could think only about whether the children were crying for their mother."

Dramatic footage aired by CCTV showed kindergarten teachers waking up napping children and rushing them out when the quake hit.

The quake also rocked buildings in the provincial capital of Chengdu - where millions are confined to their homes under a strict Covid-19 lockdown - and in the nearby megacity of Chongqing, residents told AFP.

At least 13 aftershocks of magnitude 3 and above had been detected as at 7am on Tuesday, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said.

Weather forecasters have warned of the prospect of heavy rain in the region until Friday, and that landslides could hamper rescue work.

REUTERS, AFP, XINHUA