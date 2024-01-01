Revellers in Taiwan hurt after alleged knife sighting sparks panic during New Year’s Eve party

Several people were injured at a New Year’s Eve countdown party in a southern Taiwan city after a brief hysteria sparked by an alleged sighting of a man holding a knife during the event.

According to United Daily News (UDN), the gathering was located outside Kaohsiung’s Dream Mall on Dec 31, where partygoers were waiting to ring in the New Year together.

The organiser estimated that more than 340,000 attended the countdown.

The scene turned chaotic at 9pm as rumours about a man in his 20s pulling out a fruit knife after an argument with another man spread among the audience during the performance of local rock band Elephant Gym.

The lead singer, KT Chang, was addressing the audience when she suddenly uttered “someone has a knife” before hurrying off the stage with her band members, leaving their instruments behind.

In a video posted by China Times, many can be seen running in all directions while one of the hosts, Hao Zi, tries to control the crowd by asking them to not panic or push others.

“We have a lot of people at the scene right now. Everyone, please be careful,” he added.

Describing the panic, one partygoer said that everyone started pushing and screaming, and that many people fell down, UDN reported.

“There were at least dozens of people in front of me. Everyone fell into a pile,” said the partygoer.

Kaohsiung city government Information Bureau director-general Hsiang Pin-ho said a small group of people who were stepped on during the incident and some others who felt anxiety about the situation were taken to a nearby medical station.

Many people had their arms and legs bruised, while a young girl was so frightened that she began crying out loud, UDN reported.