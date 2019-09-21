Retweet by journalist in Japan found to be defamatory

An Osaka court has found that a retweet by a journalist amounted to defamation, in a case that may have ramifications as Japan updates its laws for a digital age.

In the decision last week, journalist and social commentator Yasumi Iwakami, 60, was ordered to pay 330,000 yen (S$4,200) in damages to former Osaka governor Toru Hashimoto for defamation of character via a retweet. Mr Hashimoto had sued for 1.1 million yen.

Mr Iwakami, who has 185,900 followers on his verified Twitter account, said he will appeal against the decision.

Retweets are the republication of post written by another user, and many Twitter profiles come with disclaimers that "retweets do not equal endorsements".

Some countries like Britain and India have reportedly had cases in which Twitter users have been held liable for retweeting false and defamatory content. Switzerland sees the act of "liking" a defamatory post as grounds for liability, while in South Africa, being tagged by another user in a defamatory post could make one liable as well.

The lawsuit against Mr Iwakami stems from his retweet on Oct 29, 2017 of a third party's post alleging that employees working under Mr Hashimoto were being driven to suicide. Although the retweet was later deleted, Mr Hashimoto sued Mr Iwakami on the basis that his reach of about 181,000 Twitter followers at the time could impugn his reputation by conveying the impression that he was a perpetrator of power harassment.

Mr Iwakami, in his defence, had said it was an objective, reported fact that Osaka City employees had died during Mr Hashimoto's term in office.

Presiding judge Masayuki Suenaga found there was not enough evidence to verify the allegations that connected Mr Hashimoto to the deaths mentioned in the post that Mr Iwakami retweeted. As such, the judge ruled that the retweet was indicative of endorsing a defamatory post.

But he said in his ruling that not all retweets are endorsements, and that retweets could be done for several purposes, including endorsing or criticising the original message.

But in the latter scenario, the judge said: "It is highly unlikely that someone would retweet without making an additional comment. One would generally attach a neutral, if not critical, comment to the original tweet (if there is a point to be made)."

Otherwise, the ruling added, it is fair to interpret a retweet as an implicit endorsement of the original post's contents except in circumstances where there is further context behind why a post is being retweeted.

Judge Suenaga noted Mr Iwakami's influence as a journalist with a sizeable Twitter following, which proved his ability to "spread and gain public confidence" and, hence, his power to hurt Mr Hashimoto's reputation.

However, the judge added that even if information that has the potential of hurting one's social standing is spread, there would be no grounds for defamation if there was sufficient reason to believe the information was credible. This includes instances when a journalist does his own reporting and publishes a story that is later found to be erroneous.

Lawyer Yohei Shimizu, who is well-versed in Internet law, told the Mainichi Shimbun: "One must be aware at all times that one is spreading information at one's own risk and responsibility. Unless information is retweeted to notify people that the original tweet is a baseless rumour or hoax, it is dangerous to spread information of unclear provenance."