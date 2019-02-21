Respect our right to grow and prosper, Beijing official tells US delegates

BEIJING • The United States should respect China's right to develop and become prosperous, the Chinese government's top diplomat told a visiting US delegation, reiterating that the Asian power's doors to the outside world would open wider.

The world's two largest economies began their latest round of trade talks this week to resolve a bitter dispute in which each has levied tariffs on imports from the other.

The US has accused China of unfair trade practices, including forced technology transfers, charges it has denied.

Respect and cooperation are the correct choice for both countries, something the international community hopes to see, State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the delegation of US business leaders and former officials in Beijing on Tuesday.

"Just like the United States, China also has the right to development, and the Chinese people also have the right to have a good life," the foreign ministry paraphrased Mr Wang as saying, in a statement issued yesterday.

"The US side should recognise that China's development is in the world's interest, as well as the United States'. Only by seeing China's development as an opportunity for the United States can this help resolve certain problems, including trade and economic ones," Mr Wang said.

China's reform and steps to open up are in line with its development needs, and its doors to the outside world will open ever wider, he added, repeating previous government pledges.

"As long as China and the United States proactively meet each other halfway, then trade and economic cooperation can still play a role as a ballast stone in Sino-US ties," he said.

The US delegation included former national security adviser Stephen Hadley, US Chamber of Commerce executive vice-president Myron Brilliant and US Chamber of Commerce China Centre president Jeremie Waterman.

The Global Times, published by the ruling Chinese Communist Party's official People's Daily, said in an editorial yesterday that both sides must remain calm during the current talks, but that Washington must not force anything on Beijing.

"US demand for China's structural reform must stay in line with China-US trade cooperation and coordinate with China's reform and opening-up. The talks must not try to force Beijing to change its economic governance or even its development path,"it said.

"China and the US must sign an agreement that will inspire their people, heralding accelerated economic development."

REUTERS