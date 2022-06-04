Residents return home 2 days after Sichuan quakes

CHENGDU • People affected by an earthquake that on Wednesday rattled the city of Ya'an in south-west China's Sichuan province have begun to return to their homes following rescue efforts.

Preliminary statistics show that 14,427 people have been affected by the 6.1-magnitude earthquake, according to Ya'an city's earthquake relief headquarters yesterday. Four people have been confirmed dead and 42 others injured after the quake jolted Lushan county at 5pm on Wednesday.

It was followed by a 4.5-magnitude quake three minutes later in Baoxing county, also in Ya'an.

More than 7,800 people from emergency rescue teams, the armed police, fire department and medical sector have been dispatched to the sites for rescue and emergency relief. No one has been found trapped under collapsed buildings so far.

A total of 135 houses were severely damaged. Three county highways, a section of a national highway and telecommunication in some parts of the affected areas were cut off.

By Thursday afternoon, power supply was restored for more than 48,000 households.

Emergency power has been made available to two earthquake relief headquarters in Lushan and Baoxing, 29 temporary relocation sites for residents, and more than 500 tents temporarily housing affected residents.

As the annual national college entrance examination, known as the gaokao, will take place on Tuesday, local high school seniors are preparing for the exam with the help of teachers in temporary classrooms.

"We will spare no effort to ensure students are able to take the national college entrance examination and high school entrance examination safely and in an orderly manner," Ya'an Deputy Mayor Gong Bing said.

Dr Wang Tun, director of the Institute of Care-Life, an organisation that studies earthquakes, said better-quality buildings have helped to prevent bigger casualty numbers.

"Timely earthquake monitoring and early warnings, strict anti-seismic design standards, sufficient drills and publicity, and rapid emergency rescue mechanisms were also reasons why no heavy casualties were reported," Dr Wang added.

