Rental car accidents involving foreign tourists rise 50%; Japan government to boost safety measures

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Japan’s Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry plans to introduce colour-coded road markings near airports to help guide drivers.

TOKYO – Rental car accidents involving foreign visitors are on the rise amid the surge in tourism, with the number of crashes in 2025 up about 50% from a decade ago.

The key factor is believed to be visitors’ unfamiliarity with Japan’s right-hand-drive vehicles and left-side traffic rules.

Japan’s Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry plans to step up safety measures this fiscal year, including introducing colour-coded road markings near airports to help guide drivers.

Safety brochures in multiple languages

“Japan’s roads are crowded, and I have to watch out for unfamiliar road signs,” said Tyler David, an Australian tourist visiting Japan with his family.

David appeared nervous as he got into a rental car at the Nissan Rent a Car Haneda Airport branch in Tokyo in late September. It was his first time driving in Japan.

After listening carefully to instructions from a staff member, he set off for Akigawa Valley in western Tokyo.

According to Yokohama-based Nissan Car Rental Solutions, which operates the rental car business, the number of foreign customers has been growing in recent years.

The Haneda branch serves as many as 30 to 40 groups of foreign customers a day during busy periods, with demand expected to increase further during the autumn foliage season and toward the end of the year.

The branch has also received a growing number of reports of accidents involving property damage and traffic violations committed by foreign customers.

To help prevent such incidents, staff distribute brochures in English, Chinese and other languages explaining traffic rules, driving precautions and penalties for violations.

Roughly 50% rise in rental car accidents

According to the government’s White Paper on Traffic Safety, released in June, there were 212 rental car accidents involving foreign drivers in 2025 , up about 50% from the 134 recorded in 2016.

Some crashes have been fatal. In July, a rental car driven by a visitor from Hong Kong collided head-on with a passenger car on a national highway in Furano, Hokkaido, killing a passenger in the rental car’s front seat.

An analysis of past accidents by the transport ministry found that 24% of rental car crashes involving foreign drivers occurred while making right turns, compared with 9% for Japanese drivers – about 2.7 times as many.

According to the Institute for Traffic Accident Research and Data Analysis, a Tokyo-based public interest incorporated foundation, many foreign visitors come from countries where vehicles drive on the right side of the road.

In addition to being unfamiliar with Japan’s traffic rules, they may be accustomed to different ways of checking for oncoming traffic and other hazards.

In countries with right-side traffic, drivers making right turns enter the lane on the right side of the road they are turning onto. The ministry believes this habit has led some foreign drivers in Japan to mistakenly enter the right-hand lane — into oncoming traffic — when turning right at intersections.

To address the problem, the ministry plans to introduce accident-prevention measures this fiscal year on roads near three airports popular with international visitors — New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, Fukuoka Airport and Naha Airport in Okinawa Prefecture.

Measures under consideration include colour-coded pavement markings to guide vehicles into the correct lanes when turning right, as well as new plastic poles and other barriers to prevent drivers from entering lanes meant for oncoming traffic.

Illegal parking and other problems

Accidents are not the only concern associated with rental cars driven by foreign tourists.

According to the transport ministry, problems have also arisen from illegal parking and abandoned vehicles at tourist destinations, as well as rental cars getting stuck because they lack winter tyres.

The Japan Tourism Agency plans to conduct a survey this fiscal year to better understand how foreign visitors use rental cars.

The survey will examine the number of users, where they rent vehicles and their destinations, among other factors. The findings will be used to develop measures to prevent accidents and other problems in areas frequented by tourists.

“We want to analyse rental car usage patterns and use the findings to develop effective countermeasures and raise awareness among drivers,” an agency official said. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK