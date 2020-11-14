Removal of HK lawmakers was the 'right medicine', says China

BEIJING • The ousting of four pro-democracy lawmakers from Hong Kong's legislature was "the right medicine" for the city, China said, telling foreign governments the issue was none of their business.

The four opposition lawmakers - Civic Party's Mr Alvin Yeung, Mr Kwok Ka Ki and Mr Dennis Kwok, as well as Mr Kenneth Leung of the Professionals Guild - were removed in line with a resolution adopted by China's Parliament authorising the expulsion of any politician deemed unpatriotic or a threat to national security.

Last year, millions of Hong Kongers took to the streets in months of protests over ebbing freedoms. Demonstrations were stamped out by the coronavirus pandemic and a new security law that made certain opinions illegal.

The expulsions this week were "the right medicine that will start a new chapter in ensuring smooth operation" of Hong Kong's legislature, said China's Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong on Thursday.

"The decision is intended to guarantee normal operation of governing bodies... and better ensure Hong Kong is governed by Hong Kong people with a high degree of autonomy," it said.

Hong Kong's Legislative Council was hijacked by anti-China activists such that it took more than six months to elect a chairman of the House Committee, and Bills concerning the economy and people's livelihood were stalled for a long time, said a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong.

Britain - which handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997 - accused Beijing of breaking international treaty obligations that guaranteed the financial hub special status and a high degree of autonomy.

China pushed back at the criticism, telling a "handful of foreign politicians to grasp the trend of the times, keep their hands off China's internal affairs, stop meddling with Hong Kong affairs in any form and avoid going farther down the wrong path".

The Chinese Foreign Ministry added that the legal basis for the central government's administration of Hong Kong is the Constitution of China and the Hong Kong Basic Law. A small number of foreign politicians had cited the Sino-British Joint Declaration but none of the articles in the declaration give foreign countries the right to interfere in Hong Kong's affairs, the ministry said.

No country would allow people who split the nation, subvert the regime and collude with external forces to hold public office, said a spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong. Also, no country will allow parliamentarians to betray their vows and violate the law without bearing legal consequences, the spokesman added.

The ministry spokesman said the loyalty of politicians to their country is not unique to China or Hong Kong, but a recognised international norm common to all nations.

Hong Kong's leader is chosen by pro-Beijing committees, but half of the legislature's 70 seats are directly elected, giving the city's 7.5 million residents a rare chance to be heard at the ballot box. The expulsions and resignations will leave just two legislators outside the pro-Beijing camp, both of them unaligned with either bloc.

Yesterday, the Hong Kong Law Society said the city's government has a duty to address public concerns regarding the four lawmakers' dismissal, as well as questions on the resolution that gives Hong Kong the power to unseat the four, public broadcaster RTHK said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, XINHUA