Remembering Wuhan... one year on

A man in a protective face mask visiting a government-sanctioned exhibition about China's Covid-19 pandemic on Tuesday. The event, called "People First, Lives First", is being held at the Wuhan Keting-Chinese Culture Expo Centre. The centre used to be a makeshift hospital - along with two other venues in Wuhan - that was built to house Covid-19 patients who had mild symptoms of the coronavirus. Wuhan, a city in central China with a population of more than 11 million, became the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic a year ago. Life in the city is returning to normal. Since May, the capital of Hubei province has not recorded any locally transmitted cases of Covid-19.