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Remember that stranded shark? It’s an award-winning character now

Busan won the grand prize in the city branding category at the fourth Korea Public Brand Awards.

SEOUL – Remember Bukang-i, the shark that appeared at Busan’s North Port Waterfront Park in September? After drawing more than 1.5 million visitors, the unlikely star has been turned into a city character and helped Busan win a top award for city branding.

Busan won the grand prize in the city branding category at the fourth Korea Public Brand Awards, organised by the Korea Public Brand Promotion Agency, the city government said Friday.

The award recognised the South Korean city’s creative branding strategy, which turned the shark into a character and used it to showcase Busan’s appeal and competitiveness, the city said.

After visitors to the park nicknamed the shark Bukang-i when it appeared in September, the city launched an initiative to develop the character into a city mascot.

City officials took charge of developing the character and its related content.

The campaign included appointing Bukang-i as an honorary ambassador, pairing it with Boogi, another character created by the city, producing artificial intelligence-generated short-form tourism videos, distributing KakaoTalk stickers, developing character merchandise and filing trademark applications.

The awards ceremony will be held at 2pm on Dec 4 at the Korea Advertising Culture Center in Jamsil, Seoul.

The shark has not been seen since it was last spotted near the park on Oct 27.

Experts suspect Bukang-i may have headed south in search of warmer waters as sea temperatures in the North Port Waterfront Park dropped. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK