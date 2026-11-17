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Red panda in Japan recognised as oldest in captivity by Guinness World Records

TOKYO – A 23-year-old red panda at a zoo near Tokyo has been recognised by the Guinness World Records as the oldest red panda in captivity in the world.

The male red panda, Futa, at the Chiba Zoological Park in Chiba prefecture, turned 23 years and 135 days on Nov 17, equivalent to over 100 years old in human terms, according to the zoo.

The previous record was held by a red panda at a zoo in Montana in the United States, who lived for 21 years and 265 days.

Futa was born in 2003 at a zoo in Shizuoka prefecture, central Japan, and was moved to the Chiba zoo the following year for breeding purposes. The red panda first attracted attention for his habit of standing upright on his hind legs when he was young and remains popular.

According to a keeper at the zoo, Futa was seen dragging its left hind leg in October but he seems to have made a good recovery.

The Chiba zoo marked the milestone on Nov 17 with about 150 fans joining a celebratory event.

Among them was Daisuke Mori, a resident of Tokyo’s Nerima Ward, who has been a fan for 20 years.

“I hope Futa lives a long life and continues to break records,” said Mori, 51, who goes to the zoo two or three times a year to see the red panda.

Mated with a partner from a zoo in Nagano, Futa has fathered many offspring, according to the zoo. KYODO NEWS