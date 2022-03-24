Recovery of crashed jet hampered by heavy rain

WUZHOU (China) • Heavy rain yesterday hampered the recovery of a China Eastern jet that nosedived into a mountain with 132 passengers on board, a disaster that has mystified crash investigators.

Two days on from Monday's crash and there were no signs of survivors, yet officials have refrained from declaring all of the passengers dead, in what is almost certain to be China's deadliest plane crash in nearly 30 years.

Hundreds of firefighters, officials and volunteers have scoured the rugged terrain near Wuzhou in southern China for signs of the 123 passengers and nine crew members on board Flight MU5735, which crashed on Monday afternoon after losing contact with air traffic control.

Pilots of the flight failed to respond to calls from air traffic controllers after tipping into a deadly nosedive, the authorities said.

The captain had more than 6,700 hours of flight experience and the first co-pilot had more than 31,000 hours of flight time, according to officials at yesterday's press conference.

There was a second co-pilot on board, with more than 550 hours of flight time.

They were all in good health with no known personal problems.

Aviation investigators said they needed to examine flight recorders on the Boeing 737-800 before they could assess why the jet plunged.

Tracking website FlightRadar24 showed the plane sharply dropped from an altitude of 29,100 feet to 7,850 feet (about 8,900m to 2,400m) in just over a minute.

After a brief upswing, it dropped again to 3,225 feet (983m).

Yesterday, rescuers had to pause the search as heavy rain raised risks to teams working in a zone marked by pulverised bits of metal, debris and charred belongings.

A reporter for state broadcaster CCTV given access to the crash area said there were risks of "small-scale landslides" as rain had destabilised the steep slopes.

"There is a huge pit at the crash site caused by the plane... There is a lot of water in the pit," the reporter said, adding that drainage work may now be needed before the search "for missing persons" can resume.

President Xi Jinping was swift to order a probe into the crash, dispatching senior party officials to the scene, including a close aide, Vice-Premier Liu He.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) ordered a sweeping two-week safety assessment that encompasses air traffic control bureaus, airlines, airports and flight training organisations, according to its CAAC News.

At the same time, China Eastern is beefing up cockpit crew requirements on at least some aircraft types. Two senior captains, with an instructor in the lead, and one senior co-pilot are now required for safety redundancy.

Alternatively, two flight instructors, one being the captain, can work with a senior co-pilot, the Chinese news outlet said, citing people who worked at China Eastern.

The Sun reported earlier that the crew involved in Monday's crash included a pilot, a co-pilot and a trainee pilot in the jumpseat.

The authorities have sealed off access to the crash site and blocked foreign media from speaking to the distraught relatives who have gathered in Wuzhou.

At a roadside checkpoint north of the crash site, officials - some wearing military fatigues - ushered a convoy of government-marked vehicles into the restricted zone, as around a dozen people in civilian clothes stood off to one side, some linking arms.

China Eastern said the crashed plane, which was nearly seven years old, had met all airworthiness requirements pre-flight.

Aviation authorities said more painstaking evidence-gathering was needed before coming to any conclusions.

Until then, "we are unable to make a clear judgment on the cause of the accident", said Mr Zhu Tao, director of the aviation safety office at CAAC.

Yesterday afternoon, reporters saw a small crowd guided by officials across the police cordon marking entry to the site, huddled under umbrellas in the driving rain.

Rescue work is ongoing across the huge 45,200 sq m crash zone.

Orange-clad rescuers have been using dogs, drones and scanners to scour the debris scattered across the mountainside.

