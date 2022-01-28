Record high number of HK residents moving to Taiwan

HONG KONG • The number of Hong Kong residents moving to Taiwan climbed to a record high, a sign of frustrations over a political crackdown and strict rules to curb the coronavirus.

Some 11,173 Hong Kongers received permits last year to live in Taiwan, up 3.3 per cent from a year earlier, according to new data from the National Immigration Agency in Taipei, the highest figure dating to 1991.

Hong Kong is witnessing an intensifying exodus of locals and expatriates, one that started in 2019 amid pro-democracy protests that were at times violent.

The city's population fell at a record pace in the 12 months that ended in June last year, officially putting it at about 7.39 million.

Hong Kong's isolation because of the government's zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 could last until 2024, fuelling large-scale departures of international workers and executives, according to the European Chamber of Commerce in the city.

Taiwan plans to make it easier for people from Hong Kong and Macau, a former Portuguese territory, to live and work there.

The move would allow individuals who are studying and working in Taiwan to extend their residence permits for as long as one year while looking for jobs.

Taiwan's population fell for a second straight year in 2021, dropping by more than 185,900 from a year earlier to 23.4 million, the lowest since 2013.

BLOOMBERG