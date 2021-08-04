Record cases across Japan even as Olympic bubble touted as safe

A Covid-19 patient, struggling for breath, was turned away by nearly 100 hospitals in Tokyo over a span of eight hours last week before he was finally admitted into one.

The man in his 50s wound up in a hospital 50km away from home.

The harrowing tale, first reported by broadcaster TBS on Monday, comes as the International Olympic Committee is touting the Tokyo Games bubble as one of the safest places from Covid-19 on the planet.

The Games have returned a positive test rate of just 0.02 per cent - or 294 cases - out of the more than 400,000 tests that have been conducted since July 1.

Outside the Olympic bubble, warnings abound that overburdened medical systems across Japan are on the precipice of collapse. But nowhere is the situation more acute than in Tokyo in the fifth wave. More than half of Covid-19 patients who are now recuperating at home cannot be admitted into hospital even if they call for an ambulance, media reports said.

Tokyo government data as at yesterday showed that 14,019 were recovering at home - a number previously unseen in the pandemic - while 8,417 people were "awaiting guidance" on whether they should be admitted into hospital.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that hospitals will on principle only admit the sickest and those who are most at risk of developing severe symptoms.

"We will secure the necessary beds to ensure severe and at-risk cases can be admitted," he said. "Home recuperation will be the standard for others, and we will make sure they can be hospitalised right away if their conditions worsen."

This marks a sharp turnaround in policy, which had previously accommodated a wider range of high-risk patients. This illustrates the shift in age profile as Covid-19 cases fall among the elderly - 77.1 per cent of whom are fully vaccinated - while the middle-aged are developing the worst symptoms.

The successes within the Olympic Village also exemplify the inadequacies of Japan to ring-fence Covid-19 in the community. This is unlike other countries, where polymerase chain reaction tests are widely available - sometimes even for free - in addition to an intense contact tracing and isolation regime. This could be a reason a majority of cases are unlinked.

Another obstacle is the slow progress in vaccinations, with just under 30 per cent of the population fully inoculated.

Japan logged 12,017 cases yesterday, with Tokyo recording its third-highest one-day tally with 3,709 cases. Seven prefectures broke their daily records, including Saitama with 1,053 cases and Okinawa with 467 cases.

This comes despite a state of emergency in Tokyo since July 12, and in Okinawa since May 23. The emergency was expanded to Chiba, Kanagawa, Saitama and Osaka on Monday. Hokkaido, Ishikawa, Kyoto, Hyogo and Fukuoka also came under "quasi-emergency" curbs from Monday, with measures to expire on Aug 31 in all 11 areas.

Still, domestic flight bookings this month are up by about 50 per cent from August last year when there was no emergency in place.

Mr Hakubun Shimomura, the policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said it was high time for Parliament to debate changes to existing laws to allow blanket lockdowns.

Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura warned on Monday: "A tsunami may well be coming."