Rattled HK residents seeking to move overseas

HONG KONG • Ms Phyllis Lam has lived in Hong Kong for 42 years. It is where she was born, went to school, and planned to raise her children.

But like a growing number of Hong Kongers disillusioned by China's tightening grip on the city, Ms Lam now feels she has little choice but to leave. "I have no confidence in Hong Kong's future," she said. "I have two young kids. I have to plan for them."

For many in Hong Kong who have long feared an erosion of their freedoms under Chinese rule, recent developments marked a tipping point.

Spurred to action by Beijing's decision to impose controversial national security legislation on the former British colony, residents have been flooding migration consultants with questions on how to move their families overseas.

"We get an inquiry every two to three minutes," said Mr Gary Leung, chief executive of Global Home, a property and migration consultancy. The client requests have swelled to 20 times normal levels, with Taiwan and Europe among the most asked-about destinations.

The odds of an exodus are growing as lawmakers from Britain, the United States and Taiwan signal they may ease entry requirements for some Hong Kong citizens.

A wave of emigration could erode Hong Kong's attractiveness to multinational firms, hundreds of which rely on local talent to drive their regional growth.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong has warned that retaining top-tier employees in the city may become harder.

The US government said it is selling one of its prime Hong Kong properties, a luxury residential complex in Shouson Hill that reports said was worth between HK$3.1 billion (S$565 million) and HK$10 billion. Some of the city's richest tycoons own homes in the area.

A US State Department representative said the sale was part of a global reinvestment programme.

While Hong Kong does not publish high-frequency immigration statistics, applications for good citizenship cards - which certify a person does not have a criminal record - serve as a proxy because they are often needed to apply for foreign visas. The monthly number of applications averaged 2,935 from June last year to this April, a 50 per cent jump versus 2018.

Mr David Hui, managing director at Centaline Immigration Consultants (HK), said his firm is now receiving as many as 100 inquiries a day from Hong Kongers interested in moving to countries including Australia, Britain and Canada. Taiwan, Malaysia and Portugal are also becoming increasingly popular locations.

"The national security law is definitely a push factor," Mr Hui said.

As for Ms Lam, she and her husband have not yet decided where they will move.

"In any case, we will send the kids away," Ms Lam said. "We don't think the current environment in Hong Kong is good for them."

BLOOMBERG