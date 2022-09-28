Rare protest in Shenzhen over Covid-19 lockdown

BEIJING - Dozens of people have taken part in a rare protest in the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, social media footage shows, after officials announced a snap lockdown over a handful of Covid-19 cases.

The megacity of more than 18 million people reported just 10 infections on Tuesday, but officials still ordered residents in three districts to stay home as China sticks to its strict zero-Covid-19 policy.

Officials are also under pressure to snuff out outbreaks quickly ahead of a key political meeting in Beijing in October.

Videos circulating on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo and Instagram since Monday - verified by AFP - show dozens chanting "lift the Covid-19 lockdown" as rows of police in medical protective gear look on. In one clip, a woman shouts: "Police are hitting people."

The protest was in Shawei, a neighbourhood in Futian district where the city government is based.

Shawei's subway station was shut down from 10pm on Monday until further notice "as part of pandemic prevention and control", the city's metro operator said.

At least 14 "high-risk areas" across three districts - Futian, Luohu and Longgang - were under lockdown on Tuesday, with residents forced to stay in their homes, health officials said without offering details on the number of people affected.

Another 15 neighbourhoods are marked as medium risk, with residents only allowed to walk inside their housing compounds.

Shenzhen, a sprawling tech hub that neighbours Hong Kong, has just emerged from strict Covid-19 restrictions that saw schools and entertainment venues closed for weeks earlier in September.

The city allows residents to take public transport, enter a restaurant or access public services including hospitals only if they have a negative polymerase chain reaction test taken within 24 hours.

China is the only major economy still holding fast to a zero-tolerance strategy, with its borders virtually closed since the virus first emerged in late 2019.

In August, more than 80,000 tourists were stranded in the resort city of Sanya after a Covid-19 flare-up. Tourists took to the streets shouting for local leaders to meet them.

AFP