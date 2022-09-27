Rare protest in China tech hub over Covid-19 lockdown

BEIJING (AFP) - Dozens of people have taken part in a rare protest in the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, social media footage shows, after officials announced a snap lockdown over a handful of Covid-19 cases.

The megacity of more than 18 million people reported just 10 infections on Tuesday, but officials have still ordered residents in three districts to stay home as China sticks to its strict zero-Covid-19 policy.

Officials are also under pressure to snuff out outbreaks quickly ahead of a key political meeting in Beijing next month.

Videos circulating on China's Twitter-like platform Weibo and Instagram since Monday - verified by AFP - show dozens chanting "lift the Covid lockdown" as rows of police in medical protective gear look on.

In one clip a woman shouts: "Police are hitting people."