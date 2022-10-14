Rare political protest banners removed from overpass in Beijing

BEIJING - The authorities in Beijing have removed rare banners of political protest from an overpass in the Chinese capital, according to images circulated widely on social media on Thursday, just days before the start of a twice-in-a-decade Communist Party congress.

The banners bore several slogans, including a call for President Xi Jinping's ouster and an end to strict Covid-19 policies, according to numerous images and videos circulated on Twitter, which is blocked in China.

Smoke could be seen emanating from the roadway above where the banners were hung in Beijing's north-western Haidian district, according to the images.

The incident comes at a very sensitive time in Beijing, with authorities on high alert in the run-up to the 20th congress of the ruling Communist Party, where Mr Xi is expected to secure a third leadership term.

"Let us strike from schools and from work and remove the dictatorial traitor Xi Jinping," one of the slogans read.

It is highly unusual for Mr Xi to be specifically named in protests in China, where residents use euphemisms and oblique phrasing and images in efforts to evade censorship.

"We don't want Covid-19 tests, we want to eat; we don't want lockdowns, we want to be free," another message on the red-lettered banners read.

China's zero-Covid-19 policy, which has led to frequent lockdowns and exerted a heavy economic toll, has fuelled widespread frustration in Chinese cities.

Search terms related to the pictures and the protest topic yielded no results on China's heavily censored Internet, although multiple indirect references could be found. "There was a brave person in Beijing today," one Chinese social media user wrote, adding several thumbs up and roses of support.

REUTERS