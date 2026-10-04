Gay bar raid tests Taipei’s queer-friendly image ahead of Pride parade

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People protest after police raided a gay bar ahead of the annual Taiwan Pride parade later in October.

TAIPEI – Around 100 members of Taipei’s LGBTQ+ community protested on Oct 4 after police raided a gay bar the day before and detained its customers, a highly unusual move given Taiwan prides itself on its liberal image and legal support for sexual minorities.

Taiwan legalised same-sex marriage in 2019 in a first for Asia and is normally a bastion of tolerance in a region where LGBTQ+ rights are often either suppressed or outlawed.

Taipei holds its main Pride event later in October, the largest in East Asia.

Taipei police raided the Commander D gay bar in the city’s Wanhua district in the afternoon on Oct 3, taking 51 people in for questioning and arresting the bar’s owner.

Precinct spokesman Chen Yu-cheng said police acted on a search warrant for suspected “offences against public morality”.

Chen said the 51 people were suspected of violating a law that prohibits “wantonly exposing one’s naked body or presenting a lascivious posture in a public place or publicly accessible place”.

Protesters marched peacefully but noisily to the precinct police station on Oct 4.

“They raided the place violently. It was very scary,” one of those detained, who asked to be identified only by his family name Wen, told Reuters.

The Taipei city government referred Reuters to a separate police statement, which said police received a complaint alleging that the bar could be violating public decency laws.

Mayor Chiang Wan-an, from the main opposition party the Kuomintang, who faces an election in November, has previously attended Taipei Pride and expressed his support for the LGBTQ+ community.

The precinct chief, who did not give his name, came out to speak to protesters briefly.

“We respect the culture of a pluralistic society and will protect the rights of every citizen,” he said, as protesters shouted their disapproval at him.

Protester Kang Yang said he was angry the raid happened, particularly during Pride month.

“I’m not cool with this,” he said. “This city used to claim that it was queer friendly.”

Taiwan was under martial law until 1987 and same-sex relations were a largely taboo issue at the time. REUTERS