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Ransomware attacks on Japanese companies more than double in 5 years

The number of ransomware incidents until October surpassed the 228 cases recorded in all of 2025, setting a new annual record.

TOKYO – Ransomware attacks on Japanese companies totalled 239 from January to October, more than double the number recorded in 2021, a survey by a cybersecurity firm showed on Nov 4 , underscoring the growing cyber threat in the country.

A separate survey by a US company also found that 37% of targeted Japanese firms paid ransoms, with experts warning against doing so as there is no guarantee that attacks will stop after payment.

Ransomware is a type of malicious software that encrypts data, such as confidential documents and customer information, rendering it inaccessible until a ransom is paid, or steals data.

The number of ransomware cases reported by Yokohama-based Macnica includes attacks that did not involve data encryption.

The number of ransomware incidents until October surpassed the 228 cases recorded in all of 2025, setting a new annual record, according to Macnica.

“The number of cases could surge if attacks using artificial intelligence grow,” said Yutaka Sejiyama of Macnica’s Security Research Center. “Incidents leading to leaks of more sensitive personal information could also emerge.”

The growing threat facing Japanese companies is also reflected in the ransomware infection rate, according to a report by California-based security firm Proofpoint.

Among the 100 Japanese firms surveyed, the ransomware infection rate jumped to 73% in 2025 from 38% in the 2023 survey, marking the largest increase among 11 countries for which comparable data were available.

The share of Japanese companies that paid ransoms stood at 37% in 2025, 17 percentage points below the global average but up 5 points from the 2023 survey, the report said.

In Japan, about 40% of organisations that paid ransoms failed to recover their data or regain system access after a single payment, with many facing additional demands, the report said.

In one of several recent cyberattacks against companies in Japan, internet service provider GMO Internet Group was targeted by a hacker who demanded a ransom by threatening to publicly disclose personal information. KYODO NEWS