South Korean delivery workers scuffling with police officers in Seoul yesterday during a rally for better work conditions. Members of the Parcel Delivery Workers' Solidarity Union have been on strike since last week to demand that employers abide by an agreement to prevent overwork, the cause of at least 16 delivery workers' deaths last year.
Rally for delivery of better work conditions in Seoul
- Published33 min ago
More
Gift this story
Share gift link below with your friends and family.
They can read the article in full after signing up for a free account.
Share link:
Link Copied!
Link Copied!Copy gift link
Or share via:
The gift link for this subscriber-only article has expired.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
You have reached your limit of subscriber-only articles this month.
Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month for the first 3 months.
Read and win!
Read 3 articles daily and stand to win ST rewards,
including the ST News Tablet worth $398.
Good job, you've read 3 articles today!
Spin the wheel for ST Read and Win now.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 16, 2021, with the headline 'Rally for delivery of better work conditions in Seoul'. Subscribe