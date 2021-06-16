Rally for delivery of better work conditions in Seoul

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
South Korean delivery workers scuffling with police officers in Seoul yesterday during a rally for better work conditions. Members of the Parcel Delivery Workers' Solidarity Union have been on strike since last week to demand that employers abide by an agreement to prevent overwork, the cause of at least 16 delivery workers' deaths last year.

