Rainstorms in Beijing cause flight cancellations, train delays

BEIJING • Strong winds and heavy rainfall hit Beijing yesterday morning, causing more than 100 flights to be cancelled and delays for dozens of trains.

The capital's meteorological bureau on Saturday afternoon issued a yellow alert for lightning for the period between 2am and 2pm yesterday. It also warned that some areas may face gusts of wind and hail.

The Beijing Capital International Airport had cancelled 111 out of 436 scheduled flights by 12pm yesterday.

Meanwhile, a China Southern Airlines flight scheduled to arrive in Beijing at noon from Guangzhou in Guangdong province found cracks on its windshield due to hail upon landing.

The flight arrived safely with no injuries on board, said China Southern Airlines.

Railway departments said yesterday afternoon that they had adopted measures limiting the speeds of some inter-city trains between Beijing and Tianjin, while also cancelling a number of services due to strong winds and significant rainfall.

The heavy rainfall and thunderstorms were expected to last until 8am today and the yellow alert remains in place, the National Meteorological Centre said, according to Xinhua news agency.

In addition to the Beijing and Shanghai municipalities, areas expected to be affected by the storms included Hebei, Guizhou, Jiangxi and Zhejiang provinces, as well as the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, the centre said.

The meteorological centre advised local governments to stay alert to possible flooding, landslides and mudslides caused by heavy rain, and recommended that outdoor operations be halted in hazardous areas.

China has a four-tier colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

