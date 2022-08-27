Rain-seeding drones deployed in Sichuan

BEIJING • China is using two huge drones to seed rain clouds in Sichuan province in a bid to end a devastating drought that has choked power output and disrupted supply chains for global businesses.

The China Meteorological Administration launched drones in north and south-east Sichuan on Thursday and the aircraft will cover an area of 6,000 sq km in operations lasting through Monday, state-owned CCTV reported.

Seeding works by dropping an ice-forming agent like silver iodide into a cloud that already contains ample moisture. Rain droplets gather around the agent, gaining weight until they begin to fall.

China has a long history of using seeding to water crop fields, cool blistering cities and ensure clear skies for events like the Olympics.

The Chongqing and Sichuan governments have imposed power cuts for factories and households as the region faces searing heat and severe drought, which led to increased air-conditioning use while depleting hydropower reserves on which the region depends.

Though electricity curbs in Sichuan were scheduled to end by yesterday, fertiliser manufacturer Sichuan Lutianhua said it will remain closed as a result of the continuing heat, China Business News reported, citing the company.

Honda Motor's factory in Chongqing will remain closed after the local government extended power restrictions, the carmaker said on Thursday.

Temperatures in Chengdu, Sichuan's capital, were forecast to fall to 31 deg C yesterday, said the meteorological administration. Heavy rain hit parts of the province on Thursday night, forcing officials to relocate about 30,000 people living in danger zones, CCTV reported.

Temperatures in Chongqing, Hunan, Jiangxi and Fujian may exceed 40 deg C, the meteorological centre said. It advised the public to avoid outdoor activities during high-temperature periods and suggested that workers shorten periods where they are exposed to high temperatures.

Local governments have been advised to take protective steps against fires triggered by electrical overloads.

The searing heat poses a severe threat to the country's autumn harvest, the Chinese government has said, promising billions of yuan in fresh aid to farmers.

Chongqing farmer Qin Bin, 50, who grows peaches and dragon fruit, said: "This is absolutely the first time in my life encountering such a disaster... We should be harvesting fruit right now, but they are all gone, dead from the scorching sun."

For Mr Qin, any government help will be too late - his crop has dried up on the vine and, with it, his main source of income.

"It's basically all dead," he said. "The government has been making a huge effort to help us, but it can only bring trees to life, not fruits."

The extreme heat has also forced Mr Qin and fellow farmers to work odd hours - it is too hot to toil during the day as temperatures hit beyond 40 deg C. Instead, they work from 10pm until 4am and rest in the day.

The effects of the drought will continue even into next year, he said, as his fruit trees will not bloom well. All the farmers can do for now is wait for rain, he added.

BLOOMBERG, XINHUA, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE