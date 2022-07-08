Rain lashes north-east China, trapping cars and buses in floods

BEIJING • Heavy rain battered China's north-eastern rust belt yesterday, triggering floods that trapped buses, swamped roads and disrupted commuters' trips in cities, with more storms forecast for coming days.

In Shenyang, capital of Liaoning province, its 7.6 million residents were caught off-guard by the heavy rain even though several red alerts, the highest in a four-tier storm warning system, had been issued. Residents woke up to public messages on their phones telling them to delay heading to work and call off any non-essential activities because of "extreme weather".

Staff from the power utility were deployed after members of the public reported that a pedestrian had been electrocuted in a pool of water at an intersection. The authorities confirmed her death but not the cause.

Traffic police data showed 52 waterlogged sections of roads yesterday, 30 of which were closed.

Five students and a driver were marooned in a school bus in one inundated area and had to be saved by rescuers in rubber boats, state television reported.

From the province of Hebei in the north to Anhui in the east, many motorists were trapped in their cars as engines stalled on waterlogged roads.

On Tuesday, a firefighter in the central Henan province inched along a taut rope fixed over a swollen river, his life jacket grazing the fast-moving currents below, to reach a woman in a car that had plunged into the raging, brown torrents.

In the past month, China has grappled with extreme weather from heatwaves to historic floods, with meteorologists blaming climate change and also the season's first typhoon, Chaba.

In Yanji, a city in Jilin province north of Liaoning, a man was hailed for his bravery on social media after he dived into a raging river to rescue his wife despite not knowing how to swim, footage from state-run Xinhua news agency showed.

"I swear that in my next life, I'll still marry him," the wife said in the footage, smiling.

Flood-swollen rivers were expected to inundate farmland and urban areas in the Jilin cities of Changchun and Siping.

