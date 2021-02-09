Radio host charged under colonial-era sedition law in HK

HONG KONG • A Hong Kong Internet radio host was yesterday charged under a little-used colonial-era sedition law that the authorities have begun to wield against Beijing's critics.

Officers from the police's national security department charged Wan Yiu-sing, 52, with four counts of "seditious intent", said a court document.

It is the second time the sedition law has been applied since Hong Kong's 1997 handover to China, as police use an expanded suite of legal powers to pursue dissidents following huge and often violent democracy protests in 2019.

The charges stem from the content of four online radio shows that Wan hosted last year.

According to the charge sheet, police accuse Wan of trying to "bring into hatred or contempt or to excite disaffection" against the Chinese and Hong Kong governments in his programmes, as well as "excite inhabitants" to break the law.

The content of the allegedly seditious shows is not known. But Wan, better known by his DJ name Giggs, has hosted programmes that discuss anti-government protests and call for donations to help young Hong Kongers who have fled to Taiwan.

Hong Kong's sedition law is separate from the national security law that Beijing imposed on the city in June last year. It dates back to the mid-19th century, during British colonial rule. The law remained on the books after the handover to China.

Wan, who was also arrested on a national security charge last year, was one of more than 100 dissidents investigated under the new legislation since it came into force, but has yet to be charged under that law.

The first person to be charged with sedition since the handover was pro-democracy radio host Tam Tak-chi. Last September, he was charged with five counts of sedition and is currently in custody awaiting trial.

His trial will be a legal test for how sedition sits with the freedoms of speech supposedly guaranteed by Hong Kong's mini-Constitution and its Bill of Rights.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE