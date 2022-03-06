Come Wednesday, South Koreans will go to the polls to elect a new president for the post-Covid-19 era.

The race to the Blue House so far has been neck and neck between Mr Lee Jae-myung of the liberal ruling Democratic Party (DP) and Mr Yoon Suk-yeol of the conservative main opposition People Power Party (PPP). They have each garnered around 40 per cent of votes in various opinion polls, with Mr Yoon maintaining a tiny lead.

Mr Yoon, 61, a former prosecutor-general, is an icon of justice who promises an era of change, while Mr Lee, 57, is a pragmatist known for pushing through populist policies in his previous roles as governor of Gyeonggi province and mayor of Seongnam city.

Experts say voters in their 20s and 30s who are still undecided may hold the key to who becomes the next president of South Korea. But this group appears to have lost faith in both parties, frustrated after scandals dominated headlines.

The presidential campaign so far has been tainted with accusations and mudslinging. For instance, Mr Lee has been accused of possible involvement in a land development project corruption case.

Meanwhile, there were allegations of misdeeds by Mr Yoon's wife. She is said to have falsified her credentials in job applications and was allegedly involved in a stock manipulation case.

"This election campaign has been so awful, I don't even feel like voting," said communications specialist Anastasia Lee, 33. "The candidates are just busy attacking other candidates over their scandals, and do not emphasise enough their campaign pledges.

"Mr Lee doesn't seem to be really progressive. Mr Yoon doesn't know anything about politics and is just out to provoke conflict, such as threatening pre-emptive strikes against North Korea."

Those in their 20s and 30s account for 34 per cent of all eligible voters in South Korea.

In the 2017 elections, this group likely voted for current president Moon Jae-in of DP after being frustrated with PPP, whose earlier Blue House representative Park Geun-hye was booted out of office after being impeached over a corruption and power abuse scandal.

But now, these young adults are just as disappointed with DP following the Moon administration's failure to deliver its campaign promises of change.