For Subscribers
Asian Insider
Questions over exit of S. Korea's foreign minister
Her departure raises issues of falling female participation in Cabinet and gender bias
She made history in 2017 as South Korea's first female foreign minister and won fans with her charisma and signature silver hair.
Now the longest-serving minister in the administration of President Moon Jae-in, Ms Kang Kyung-wha was widely expected to remain as the country's top diplomat until the end of Mr Moon's tenure in May next year.
Sign up for the ST Asian Insider newsletter to get exclusive insights into Asia from our network of overseas correspondents.