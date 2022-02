Question of Peng Shuai's whereabouts answered: IOC

BEIJING • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has answered the question on the whereabouts of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai after meeting her during the Beijing Olympics, IOC president Thomas Bach said yesterday.

Former doubles world No. 1 Peng's well-being became a matter of global concern when she appeared to allege on social media in November last year that former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her in the past.

After that post, which was quickly removed, she disappeared from public view for nearly three weeks, and the Women's Tennis Association suspended all tournaments in China due to concerns about her safety.

The IOC has previously come under criticism for its stance during the saga. Human Rights Watch said the IOC's interest seemed to lie in keeping the Games on track and not the welfare of athletes. The suggestion was rejected by the committee.

Peng's presence at the Games had been a matter of speculation since the IOC said it planned to meet her in Beijing.

In an interview on Sunday, Peng, a three-time Olympian, denied that she had accused anyone of sexual assault.

Mr Bach had met her on Saturday for dinner.

"We were trying to answer the question everybody was asking: 'Where is Peng Shuai?' This is why we took this human-centred approach from the very beginning," Mr Bach told reporters.

"This is why we invited her for a meeting here, to show everybody it is not just a one-off effort. We will keep this contact up. We answered the question 'where is Peng Shuai?' We are continuing by having invited her to come to Lausanne."

The IOC's headquarters are in the Swiss city, and Mr Bach said the meeting would most likely take place during the summer months.

The IOC has said it would support Peng in any decision she made regarding her allegation, whether she wanted an investigation or not.

Peng has attended several events at the Games including the Big Air competition, curling and figure skating where she waved at spectators.

"You could see it in her appearances that she is enjoying the Games, enjoying being among athletes and the public and this is why we are continuing to have this contact," Mr Bach said.

"It is about caring for her. It is a human thing. It is about a person and the feelings, the emotions of one person."

REUTERS