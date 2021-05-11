Quarantine for all China Airlines pilots after outbreak

TAIPEI • Taiwan will quarantine all pilots from its largest carrier China Airlines for 14 days as it tries to stop a Covid-19 outbreak, the health minister said, hitting a lifeline for the island's trade-dependent economy.

Taiwan has generally kept its infections under control due to early prevention, with only sporadic domestic cases. But since last month, it has been dealing with an outbreak linked to China Airlines pilots and an airport hotel where many of them stayed. There have been 35 confirmed infections so far in the outbreak.

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung told reporters yesterday the only way to break the chain of transmission at the carrier is to quarantine all China Airlines pilots currently in Taiwan and any who return.

"This will have a big impact on China Airlines, on its passenger and freighter flights, and for the crew too.

"But for the safety of the whole community, we cannot but make this decision," he said.

The move amounts effectively to a 14-day grounding for the airline, Mr Chen added, and the pilots will be allowed out of quarantine only after they test negative.

China Airlines, a major cargo carrier, said it would split the pilots being quarantined into groups and try "as much as possible to maintain flight operations", insisting it is "not a total grounding".

Taiwan's largest airline will prioritise cargo flights, but there will be disruption even as they "go all out" to ensure they can still fly, it said.

"The short-term reduction in Taiwan's import and export capacity will affect the delivery time of goods," the carrier said.

Taiwan's health authorities believe some of the pilots were infected overseas, then spread the virus upon returning to the island, and that others could have been infected by pilots from other airlines staying at the same hotel.

The government has been alarmed by the cases as some of the pilots had visited bars and restaurants in northern Taiwan before their infections were confirmed, running the risk of community transmission, though no infections have been linked to that yet.

The airport hotel has since been evacuated and is undergoing deep cleaning.

