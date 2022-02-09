Pyongyang vows to improve lives amid struggle against sanctions

SEOUL • North Korea's Parliament pledged to develop the economy and improve people's livelihoods in the face of a "persevering struggle" against international sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic, state media said yesterday.

The Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) or Parliament gathered on Sunday and Monday to discuss the budget and adopt laws on childcare and the protection of overseas residents, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

Leader Kim Jong Un did not attend the meeting, which was led by his key aide Choe Ryong Hae, who chairs the SPA standing committee.

The Parliament rarely meets and usually serves to approve decisions on budget, personnel and legal issues, as well as the tasks of the ruling Workers' Party, whose members mostly form the assembly.

The gathering came as North Korea faces mounting economic woes amid sanctions over its weapons programmes and Covid-19 lockdowns that sharply cut trade with China, its major ally and economic lifeline.

In December, Mr Kim lauded success in implementing a five-year economic plan he unveiled earlier last year, but warned of a "great life-and-death struggle" this year to boost the economy and improve people's lives.

Mr Kim Tok Hun, Premier of the Cabinet overseeing the economy, told the SPA that there were both achievements and "grave flaws" last year, KCNA reported.

He aimed to cement the foundations for the five-year plan this year, with metal and chemical industries key, and vowed to bolster efforts to restore the "unitary trade system".

Professor of North Korean studies Lim Eul-chul at Kyungnam University in South Korea said it could be meant to centralise trade channels and tighten state control, in line with an amendment to trade law endorsed by the SPA last week.

Mr Kim Tok Hun also called for ramping up grain production to "normalise" food rations, and listed meat, eggs, fruit, vegetables, mushrooms, dairy products and oil-bearing crops as essential items that "greatly contribute to the people's diet".

The United Nations' special rapporteur on human rights in North Korea has said the country's most vulnerable people risk starvation amid deepening isolation during the pandemic.

The economy suffered its biggest contraction in 23 years in 2020 due to sanctions, the pandemic and bad weather.

North Korea has not confirmed any Covid-19 cases, but has closed its borders and imposed strict travel bans and other restrictions.

The border shutdown led to an 80-per-cent drop in two-way shipments in 2020 with China, which had accounted for 90 per cent of North Korea's trade volumes. Both sides resumed trade last month.

At the SPA, Finance Minister Ko Jong Bom mapped out this year's budget, including a 33.3 per cent hike in spending to tackle the pandemic, KCNA said.

It did not specify the scale of the budget, but said 15.9 per cent of the total would be allotted to defence, similar to last year.

There was no mention of foreign policy or inter-Korean ties, unlike last September when Mr Kim Jong Un hosted the SPA and offered to reopen hotlines with South Korea while criticising the "hostile policy" of the United States.

REUTERS