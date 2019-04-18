Pyongyang slams Seoul over military drills with US

SEOUL (THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - North Korea's propaganda outlets on Thursday (April 18) criticised the South Korean government for conducting military exercises with the United States, which it called "provocative actions" that destroy peace on the Korean peninsula.

The state-run online publication Uriminzokkiri denounced Seoul for lacking willingness to implement the military agreement signed by the two Koreas last year, as the South Korean military carried out a landing drill near Pohang, North Gyeongsang province, on April 3 and another exercise in March that involved US Marines from the Pacific Command.

Such military drills stir up "grave concern and anger" and are actions that run counter to the people's wish for reunification, the website said.

"Relation improvement is never compatible with military threat," it said.

On March 4, Seoul and Washington conducted a smaller-scale week-long joint exercise that replaced their major springtime Key Resolve drills. They had opted for the downscaled training programme to support ongoing diplomatic efforts for the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

"What South Korea's military calls 'a sole drill' and 'reduced training programme' are to deceive public opinion," Uriminzokkiri said.

On Sept 19 last year, the defence chiefs of South and North Korea signed a comprehensive military agreement intended to reduce tensions and accidental clashes, following a summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in April.

Mr Moon and Mr Kim agreed to halt "all hostile acts" against each other and "practically eliminate the danger of war".

Meari, another propaganda website, carried a similar article, slamming the deployment of US Marines as "a provocative act" and "playing with fire to hurt people of the same race".