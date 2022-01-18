Pyongyang fires two short-range missiles

SEOUL • North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) yesterday from an airport in its capital Pyongyang, South Korea's military reported, the fourth test this month to show its expanding missile arsenal.

Japan also reported the launch, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno condemning it as a threat to peace and security.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, when asked about the suspected launch during a daily briefing, said: "We call on relevant sides to keep in mind the overall peace and stability on the peninsula,"

Nuclear-armed North Korea had already conducted three other missile tests in less than two weeks before yesterday, an unusually rapid series of launches. It said two of them involved single "hypersonic missiles" capable of high speed and manoeuvring after launch, while a test last Friday involved a pair of short-range ballistic missiles fired from train cars.

Yesterday's launch appeared to involve two SRBMs fired east from Sunan Airfield in Pyongyang, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

North Korea had used the airport to test fire the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile in 2017, with leader Kim Jong Un in attendance.

Yesterday's missiles travelled about 380km to a maximum altitude of 42km, the JCS said.

Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said the missiles appeared to have landed in the ocean off North Korea's east coast and it was evident that Pyongyang was using the frequent launches to improve its missile technology.

"The repeated launching of North Korea's ballistic missiles is a grave problem for the international community, including Japan," Mr Kishi told reporters, noting that the tests were a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions that ban North Korea from all ballistic missile development.

The US military's Indo-Pacific Command said the launch did not pose an immediate threat to the United States or its allies, but added that "these missile launches highlight the destabilising impact of (North Korea's) illicit weapons programme".

The pace of testing suggested that North Korea had enough missiles to feel comfortable about using them on tests, training and demonstrations, and they reinforced its deterrent credibility by emphasising the volume of its missile force, said Dr Mason Richey, a professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul.