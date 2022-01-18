Pyongyang fires two short-range missiles

SEOUL • North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) yesterday from an airport in its capital Pyongyang, South Korea's military reported, the fourth test this month to show its expanding missile arsenal.
Japan also reported the launch, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno condemning it as a threat to peace and security.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, when asked about the suspected launch during a daily briefing, said: "We call on relevant sides to keep in mind the overall peace and stability on the peninsula,"
Nuclear-armed North Korea had already conducted three other missile tests in less than two weeks before yesterday, an unusually rapid series of launches. It said two of them involved single "hypersonic missiles" capable of high speed and manoeuvring after launch, while a test last Friday involved a pair of short-range ballistic missiles fired from train cars.
Yesterday's launch appeared to involve two SRBMs fired east from Sunan Airfield in Pyongyang, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.
North Korea had used the airport to test fire the Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missile in 2017, with leader Kim Jong Un in attendance.
Yesterday's missiles travelled about 380km to a maximum altitude of 42km, the JCS said.
Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi said the missiles appeared to have landed in the ocean off North Korea's east coast and it was evident that Pyongyang was using the frequent launches to improve its missile technology.
"The repeated launching of North Korea's ballistic missiles is a grave problem for the international community, including Japan," Mr Kishi told reporters, noting that the tests were a violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions that ban North Korea from all ballistic missile development.
The US military's Indo-Pacific Command said the launch did not pose an immediate threat to the United States or its allies, but added that "these missile launches highlight the destabilising impact of (North Korea's) illicit weapons programme".
The pace of testing suggested that North Korea had enough missiles to feel comfortable about using them on tests, training and demonstrations, and they reinforced its deterrent credibility by emphasising the volume of its missile force, said Dr Mason Richey, a professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul.
North Korea has not tested its longest-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) or nuclear weapons since 2017, but after denuclearisation talks stalled in 2019, it began testing a range of new SRBM designs.
Many of the country's latest SRBMs, including the hypersonic missiles, appear designed to evade missile defences.
North Korea has also vowed to pursue tactical nuclear weapons, which could allow it to deploy nuclear warheads on SRBMs.
"Every tactical missile launch flaunts how little sanctions have constrained the Kim regime, and how the US... has failed to make North Korea pay a sufficient cost for its short-range missile programme development," Dr Richey said.
The latest launches have drawn both condemnation and an appeal for dialogue from a US administration that has imposed new sanctions over North Korean missile launches and is pushing for more.
President Joe Biden's administration imposed its first new sanctions on Pyongyang last Wednesday, and called on the UN Security Council to blacklist several North Korean individuals and entities. It also repeated calls for North Korea to return to talks aimed at reducing tension and persuading it to surrender its arsenal of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.
North Korea has defended the missile tests as its sovereign right to self-defence and accused the US of intentionally intensifying confrontation with new sanctions.
In a statement before last Friday's tests, the North Korean foreign ministry said that although the US might talk of diplomacy and dialogue, its actions showed it was engrossed in its policy of "isolating and stifling" North Korea.
