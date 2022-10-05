Pyongyang fires missile over Japan for the first time in 5 years

TOKYO - Nuclear-armed North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile further than ever before on Tuesday, sending it soaring over Japan for the first time in five years, and prompting a warning for residents there to take cover.

It was the first North Korean missile to follow such a trajectory since 2017 and its estimated 4,600km range was the longest travelled by a North Korean test missile - usually "lofted" high into space to avoid flying over neighbouring countries.

In response, US and South Korean warplanes practised bombing a target in the Yellow Sea. A South Korean air force F-15K jet dropped a pair of guided bombs on a target off its west coast, in what the military called a demonstration of precision strike capability against the source of North Korean provocations.

It was the latest in an escalating cycle of muscle flexing in the region. A US aircraft carrier made a port call in South Korea for the first time since 2018 on Sept 23, and North Korea has conducted five launches in the last 10 days.

The period has also seen joint drills by the United States, South Korea and Japan, and a visit to the region by US Vice-President Kamala Harris, who stood at the fortified border between the Koreas and accused the North of undermining security.

North Korea accuses the US and its allies of threatening it with exercises and defence build-ups.

Japan said it took no steps to shoot the missile down but Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada said it would not rule out any options, including counterattack capabilities, as it looks to strengthen its defences in the face of repeated missile launches from North Korea.

South Korea also said it would boost its military and increase allied cooperation.

The US strongly condemned North Korea's "dangerous and reckless" launch.

"This action is destabilising and shows the DPRK's blatant disregard for United Nations Security Council resolutions and international safety norms," National Security Council spokesman Adrienne Watson said, using the initials of North Korea's official name.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held phone calls with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts, during which they strongly condemned the test.

The launch violates UN Security Council resolutions, which have imposed sanctions over the North's nuclear and missile programmes.

Officials in Tokyo and Seoul said the missile flew to a maximum altitude of about 1,000km.

Japan suspended some train services as the missile passed over its north before falling into the Pacific Ocean.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it appeared to have been an intermediate-range ballistic missile launched from Mupyong in the North's northern province of Jagang.

Initial details suggested the missile may have been the Hwasong-12, which the North unveiled in 2017 as part of what it said was a plan to strike US military bases in Guam, said former South Korean navy officer Kim Dong-yup, who teaches at Kyungnam University.

The Hwasong-12 was used in 2017 tests that overflew Japan, and Dr Kim noted that it was also test-fired from Jagang in January.

Flying a missile such a long distance allows North Korea's scientists to test under more realistic conditions, said Mr Ankit Panda of the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

"Compared to the usual highly lofted trajectory, this allows them to expose a long-range re-entry vehicle to thermal loads and atmospheric re-entry stresses that are more representative of the conditions they'd endure in real-world use," he said.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called the test reckless and said it would bring a decisive response from his country, its allies and the international community, while Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called North Korea's action barbaric.

The launch over Japan was "not a productive path forward" but Washington remained open to talks, said Mr Daniel Kritenbrink, the top US diplomat for East Asia.

REUTERS