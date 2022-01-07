Pyongyang fires 2nd hypersonic missile amid stalled nuclear talks

SEOUL • North Korea had fired a hypersonic missile that successfully hit a target, state news agency KCNA said yesterday, its second such test as the country pursues new military capabilities amid stalled denuclearisation talks.

The launch on Wednesday was detected by several militaries in the region, drawing criticism from governments in the United States, South Korea and Japan.

North Korea first tested a hypersonic missile in September last year, joining a race headed by major military powers to deploy the advanced weapons system.

Hypersonic weapons usually fly towards targets at lower altitudes than ballistic missiles and can achieve more than five times the speed of sound - or about 6,200km per hour. But analysts say the main feature of hypersonic weapons is not speed - which can sometimes be matched or exceeded by traditional ballistic missile warheads - but their manoeuvrability.

In Wednesday's test, the hypersonic gliding warhead detached from its rocket booster and manoeuvred 120km laterally before it precisely hit a target 700km away, KCNA reported.

The missile demonstrated its ability to combine "multi-step glide jump flight and strong lateral manoeuvring", KCNA said. The test also confirmed components such as flight control and its ability to operate in the winter.

"The successive successes in the test launches in the hypersonic missile sector have strategic significance in that they hasten a task for modernising strategic armed force of the state," the KCNA report said.

While it has not tested nuclear bombs or long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles since 2017, in recent years, North Korea has developed and launched a range of more manoeuvrable missiles and warheads likely aimed at being able to overcome missile defences like those wielded by South Korea and the US, analysts said.

"My impression is that the North Koreans have identified hypersonic gliders as a potentially useful qualitative means to cope with missile defence," said Mr Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Hypersonic weapons are considered the next generation of arms that aim to rob adversaries of reaction time and traditional defeat mechanisms.

Last month, the US completed construction of a massive, US$1.5 billion (S$2 billion) long-range radar for a homeland missile defence system in Alaska that it says can track ballistic missiles as well as hypersonic weapons from countries such as North Korea.

Photos of the missile used in Wednesday's test show what analysts said is a liquid-fuelled ballistic missile with a conical-shaped manoeuvrable re-entry vehicle blasting off from a wheeled launch vehicle in a cloud of flame and smoke. It is a different version than the weapon tested last year, and was first unveiled at a defence exhibition in Pyongyang in October, Mr Panda said.

In a call with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi yesterday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the North Korea missile launch and discussed cooperation to achieve complete denuclearisation and lasting peace on the Korean peninsula, said the US State Department.

"We take any new capability seriously, and as we've said, we condemn (North Korea's) continued testing of ballistic missiles, which are destabilising to the region and to the international community," a State Department spokesman said.

Talks aimed at persuading North Korea to surrender its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile arsenal have stalled since a series of summits between leader Kim Jong Un and then US president Donald Trump broke down with no agreement.

President Joe Biden's administration has said it is open to talking to North Korea, but Pyongyang has said US overtures are empty rhetoric without more substantive changes to "hostile policies" such as military drills and sanctions.

China's Foreign Ministry yesterday said it hopes all parties could act prudently.

"We hope that all sides... speak and act cautiously, persist in the correct direction of dialogue and consultation, and together work towards moving forward the political settlement of the peninsular question," spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing in Beijing.

