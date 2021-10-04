Pyongyang accuses UN of double standards over missile tests

SEOUL • North Korea yesterday said the United Nations Security Council applied double standards over military activities among its member states, state media KCNA reported, amid global criticism of the country's recent missile tests.

The UN council met behind closed doors last Friday upon requests from the United States, Britain and France over Pyongyang's missile launches.

The meeting came a day after North Korea fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile, the latest in a recent series of tests including the launches of a previously unseen hypersonic missile, ballistic missiles and a cruise missile with potential nuclear capabilities.

It lasted just over an hour and ended without a statement, but it angered Pyongyang nonetheless.

Mr Jo Chol Su, director of the North Korean Foreign Ministry's Department of International Organisations, said the Security Council meeting means an "open ignorance of and wanton encroachment" on its sovereignty and "serious intolerable provocation".

Mr Jo accused the council of double standards as it remains silent about US joint military exercises and weapons tests with allies, while taking issue with the North's "self-defensive" activities.

"This is a denial of impartiality, objectivity and equilibrium, lifelines of the UN activities, and an evident manifestation of double-dealing standard," Mr Jo said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency yesterday.

Mr Jo also warned that the council could face consequences if it continues to breach the North's sovereignty "with the double-dealing stick" and rely on "the US-style brigandish way of thinking and judgment".

Pyongyang last month tested three weapons systems including hypersonic missiles designed to evade US defences and long-range cruise missiles, and it also launched ballistic missiles from a train for the first time.

North Korea has said that its weapons tests are aimed at boosting its defence capabilities just as other countries do, and accused the US and South Korea of "double standards" and a "hostile policy" towards it.

The tests underscored how the reclusive state has been constantly developing increasingly sophisticated weapons, raising the stakes for stalled talks aimed at dismantling its nuclear and missile programmes in return for US sanctions relief.

Tensions have risen between Pyongyang and Washington in recent weeks, with North Korea stepping up its provocations.

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a fresh warning to the Biden administration that he would boost Pyongyang's nuclear capabilities, calling the US' engagement policy a "petty trick".

Washington has criticised Pyongyang's missile launches as "destabilising" and posing regional threats, but has said it has no hostile intent towards North Korea, urging it to accept offers to resume nuclear negotiations.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki said last Friday that Washington remained ready to discuss a "full range of issues".

"We've made specific proposals for discussions with the North Koreans, but have not received a response to date," she told reporters.

REUTERS