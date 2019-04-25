Putin-Kim summit in Russia today

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss denuclearisation and other issues such as bilateral ties, economic cooperation and humanitarian aid in the Russian city of Vladivostok.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss denuclearisation and other issues such as bilateral ties, economic cooperation and humanitarian aid in the Russian city of Vladivostok.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un holds his first summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin today, seen as a bid to gain leverage as the United States maintains pressure on the North over the nuclear issue.

They are expected to discuss denuclearisation and other issues such as bilateral ties, economic cooperation and humanitarian aid in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

Political watchers say Russia could be the "new path" that Mr Kim had warned in his New Year's Day address that he would seek if the nuclear stalemate with the US persists.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 25, 2019, with the headline 'Putin-Kim summit in Russia today'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content