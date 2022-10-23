Putin, Kim congratulate Xi Jinping on unprecedented third term

MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday on securing an unprecedented third term as leader.

Mr Putin said he looked forward to further developing a “comprehensive partnership” between their two countries.

“The results of the Party Congress fully confirm your high political authority, as well as the unity of the party you lead,” Mr Putin told Mr Xi, according to the Kremlin’s website.

Mr Xi and Mr Putin signed a “no limits” partnership agreement in February, three weeks before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Since then, China has taken a careful line, criticising Western sanctions against Russia but stopping short of endorsing or assisting in the military campaign.

Last month, during a face-to-face meeting between the pair, Mr Putin said he understood Xi had “questions and concerns” about the situation in Ukraine, a surprising public acknowledgment of differences between them over the war.

Moscow increasingly sees Beijing as a key geopolitical and economic partner in the face of Western sanctions and isolation, and Mr Putin has sought to foster warm personal ties with Mr Xi.

The Russian president said he was confident that Mr Xi’s reappointment would “strengthen China’s position in the international arena” and help the country realise its vast domestic investment and development plans, the Kremlin said.

On his part, North Korea’s Mr Kim sent his “warmest congratulations” to Mr Xi, state media reported.

“I, together with you, will shape more beautiful future of the DPRK-China relations meeting the demand of the times,” Mr Kim said, using the acronym for the North’s official name, according to the Korean Central News Agency. AFP, REUTERS