Punch and other monkeys to get air-conditioning, bigger yard at Japanese zoo

Sunshades and a soil area will be installed at Monkey Mountain in Ichikawa City Zoo, where Punch and the other monkeys are kept.

CHIBA – The city of Ichikawa, Chiba prefecture, is set to improve living conditions for Punch and the other Japanese macaques at Ichikawa City Zoo.

It included 70 million yen (S$561,000) for the project in its supplementary budget for fiscal 2026, which is to be submitted to the regular session of the city council in June. The city also plans to use donations for the improvement.

Since being born in July 2025 , Punch has become famous around the world for clinging to a large stuffed orang utan as if it were his mother and trying hard to blend in with the group.

An official taking care of the zoo’s Japanese macaques announced the improvement at a press conference on May 29 .

Sunshades and a soil area will be installed at Monkey Mountain, where Punch and the other monkeys are kept. The backyard, where the monkeys rest, will be expanded and air-conditioned. The city plans to set up air-conditioners by this summer.

The city released a guide on how to donate to help Punch in March, and as at May 24, it had received 43 million yen in donations.

The city initially planned to end the fund-raising drive in May. However, given calls to keep the initiative going, the city has extended the drive through Dec 31. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK