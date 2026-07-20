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Psy’s iconic horse dance lives on as Gangnam Style hits six billion views on YouTube

SEOUL – South Korean musician Psy’s global mega-hit Gangnam Style has surpassed six billion views on YouTube, becoming the first K-pop music video to reach the milestone, the singer’s agency said on July 20 .

The video crossed the mark on July 17 , nearly 14 years to the day after it was released on July 15, 2012.

It took about two years and seven months for the video to gain its latest one billion views, after surpassing the five -billion-view mark on Dec 30, 2023.

Powered by its catchy lyrics, iconic horse-riding choreography and playful music video, Gangnam Style became a global sensation soon after its release.

In December 2012, it became the first YouTube video to reach one billion views. The song also spent seven consecutive weeks at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, paving the way for K-pop’s expansion into the Western music market.

The video crossed the six-billion-view mark on July 17, nearly 14 years to the day after it was released on July 15, 2012. PHOTO: P NATION

P Nation, Psy’s agency, described the milestone as a “landmark achievement in K-pop history”, highlighting the song’s ability to remain popular with audiences worldwide.

Psy celebrated the occasion at his Summerswag 2026 concert in the South Korean city of Gwacheon on July 19 , taking the stage in the blue tuxedo he wore in the music video.

“I’ll post footage from today’s performance on YouTube to thank fans for helping the video reach six billion views,” he told the crowd. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK