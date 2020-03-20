PSA says 'business as usual' at Fuzhou port operations, no plans to quarantine vessels

SINGAPORE - PSA International has said operations at the Fuzhou Container Terminals it manages in the eastern Chinese city remain business as usual and there are no plans for vessels docking there to be quarantined.

The port operator's statement on Thursday (March 19) came after a Bloomberg report said vessels arriving from nine countries, including the US and Singapore, will not be allowed to enter until after they had completed a mandatory 14-day quarantine as part of efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement on Thursday (March 19), a PSA Fuzhou spokesman said cargo vessels will be allowed to berth in Fuzhou port as per normal.

"Necessary precautions are already in place to protect the vessel crew and terminal staff from the potential spread of the Covid-19 virus in the port. There are no plans to quarantine vessels before they are allowed to dock in port," the spokesman added.