Protesters venting anger on pro-Beijing businesses

HONG KONG • Hong Kong anti-government protesters are increasingly focusing their anger on mainland Chinese businesses and those with pro-Beijing links, daubing graffiti on store fronts and vandalising outlets in the heart of the financial centre.

They took aim at some of China's largest banks at the weekend, spray-painting anti-China slogans on shuttered branches and trashing ATM machines of outlets such as Bank of China's Hong Kong unit, while nearby international counterparts such as Standard Chartered Bank escaped untouched.

Another target were shops operated by Maxim's Caterers, including American coffee chain Starbucks Corp, after the daughter of the Hong Kong company's founder condemned the protesters at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva. Demonstrators scrawled anti-China graffiti on several Starbucks outlets, including in the bustling tourist and business districts of Causeway Bay and Admiralty.

Protesters' growing anger towards the local branches of Chinese banks comes at a bad time for the lenders, as their businesses are also expected to take a hit from the city's economy facing its first recession in a decade.

Hong Kong had 22 licensed banks from main-land China last year. The mainland banks accounted for 37 per cent of total Hong Kong banking assets last year.

In the past few days, as thousands of protesters marched through the heart of the financial centre, a small group of black-clad protesters frantically pasted posters and spray-painted expletives on shuttered branches of Chinese banks.

In the commercial district of Wan Chai on Sunday, a branch of China Citic Bank International, the offshore banking arm of conglomerate Citic Group, was plastered with posters of protesters' demands to the government.

"This protest is against China's efforts to restrict our freedom, and we will target all the pro-China business groups which don't speak out against that," IT professional Ronald said as he plastered a poster on the closed glass door of the bank.

Also on Sunday, a group of protesters tried to smash cameras over the ATMs of Bank of China's Hong Kong branch in Wan Chai and spray-painted machine screens, while on Tuesday, they threw petrol bombs at the shuttered branch of Nanyang Commercial Bank.

Companies across Hong Kong, the Asian base for many global businesses, are walking a tightrope between the protesters and China's Communist Party rulers in Beijing.

Cathay Pacific Airways became the biggest corporate casualty when China demanded in Au-gust that it suspend staff involved in the protest movement. At least 20 pilots and cabin crew have since been fired, the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions has said.