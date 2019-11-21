Protesters urged to cooperate so polls can be held on Sunday

HONG KONG • The Hong Kong government is extremely keen to see the district council elections take place this Sunday as scheduled, but much depends on the actions of anti-government protesters, said Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung.

Speaking to the media yesterday, Mr Cheung, the city's No. 2 official, appealed to protesters to cooperate with the authorities so that the polls can go ahead as planned.

"It takes two to tango. No matter how committed we are to maintain law and order, it really counts on whether they cooperate," he said.

"If they start vandalising, start violence, start arson in many places, blocking the roads, stopping traffic, it will be very difficult for people to go to the (polling stations)."

The election will be the largest ever - every single seat will be contested, so "it's a really meaningful, democratic exercise", said Mr Cheung. "That's why we are extremely keen... to see a proper, safe, fair, honest and particularly impartial election this Sunday."

Mr Cheung's appeal came as protesters carried out a new wave of transit disruptions yesterday, as the city attempted to return to normalcy after days of roadblocks, sieges and street battles. Several rail services were suspended or slowed when protesters answered calls to disrupt the morning commute.

As Hong Kong grapples with a violent university siege, things could potentially get even worse this weekend if the government scraps the first citywide exercise of democracy since the unrest began in June.

With most legal rallies banned in recent months, the historically low-key elections have emerged as one of the few ways that Hong Kongers can voice their opinion on the state of the city.

A Hong Kong-born teacher in her 40s, who gave her name as Alice, said: "In times of such unprecedented crisis, where many people have been feeling so depressed and helpless, I think the election can help by providing an outlet that allows people to look forward to a change."

With pan-democracy lawmakers predicted to make gains, a government decision to cancel the polls would almost certainly set off demonstrations building on the increasingly violent protests.

Although Hong Kong's local district councillors wield little real power, they help decide the make-up of a committee that picks the city's leader. That is all the more important, given that protesters are paralysing the city for demands, including the right to nominate and elect leaders of their own choosing, something that Beijing has refused.

Administration officials have repeatedly warned that the worsening protests could make it impossible to conduct citywide polls that include more than 1,000 candidates for 452 local positions, more than four million voters and 20,000 polling booth staff.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Tuesday morning: "If voters can't vote in a safe environment, it would be difficult to hold a fair and just election."

Those elected to the 18 district councils do not have the authority to pass laws or make decisions on policies. They mostly advise the Chief Executive on matters such as fixing up parks, setting up recycling facilities and organising community activities. Still, they are directly elected by the public.

Mr Icarus Wong, co-founder of rights group Civil Rights Observer, said: "The government should try its best to ensure (the polls) happen. It's a chance for Hong Kong citizens to express their voice in a peaceful way and make a difference."

